Free School Supplies Available

This pandemic is pushing kids out of the classrooms and into their living rooms. For some parents, it hasn’t been an easy adjustment, especially if they were already pinching pennies.

Many people did not anticipate closures to last this long the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation now offering students access to their teacher locker for the first time. This holds extra supplies for classrooms and has been only available to EVSC teachers until now.

Some parents say new supplies is a great way to keep their kids motivated.

“I think it helps him a lot to stay on track with school work and packets and stuff so that he can continue to keep learning,” says Arianna.

It’s helping the parents whose resources are dwindling.

“People are saying how grateful they are for what we are doing. It’s helping in many ways. It’s stretching every dollar they have,” says Jeffrey Berger, Teacher Locker Co-Chairman.

Not only are school supplies a financial burden families face, but so is putting food on the table. This is especially the case for those relying on free and reduced lunch at school.

“I have actually been transporting a couple of families who don’t have transportation to come to pick up lunches every day Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,” says Bethany Craig.

The teacher locker donating their extra supplies at Glenwood Leadership Academy on Wednesday while kids picked up their free lunches. This is another resource filling a void helping numerous Evansville families.

“They are putting in a lot of hours and working through this craziness to prepare these lunches for the families and it really makes a big difference for them,” says Craig.

You can find a list of EVSC schools giving out free meals here.

You can keep up with Teacher Locker here.

