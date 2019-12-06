Free Public Parking and Shuttle Service at Team Kentucky Inauguration Parade

Kentuckians attending the Team Kentucky 61st inauguration celebration on December 10 can take advantage of free public parking venues and a shuttle service.

State offices are closed on inauguration day, opening up thousands of parking spaces for public parking. Shuttle service will be offered from the larger parking locations to events throughout the day, including the parade and the public swearing-in ceremony.

Free Frankfort parking and shuttle information includes:

Free Public Parking

Inaugural Breakfast Reception

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, 100 W. Broadway Street

• Mayo-Underwood building parking garage, 500 Mero Street.

• Transportation Cabinet building parking garage, 200 Mero Street.

• Sullivan Square parking garage, 250 W. Main Street. Worship Service

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 316 Ann Street

• Mayo-Underwood building parking garage, 500 Mero Street.

• Transportation Cabinet building parking garage, 200 Mero Street.

• Sullivan Square parking garage, 250 W. Main Street. Parade and Swearing-In Ceremony

Capitol Avenue and Capitol steps, 700 Capitol Ave.

• Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS, also known as the Human Resource Building), 275 E. Main St. parking lot *shuttles available Grand March

Capitol Rotunda, 700 Capitol Ave.

• State Capitol parking structure, enter at the bottom level at861 Old Lawrenceburg Road *open after 5 p.m.

Inaugural Ball

Capitol Grounds, 700 Capitol Ave.

• State Capitol parking structure, enter at the bottom level at861 Old Lawrenceburg Road, *open after 5 p.m

Free Shuttle Services

Cabinet for Health and Family Services building, 275 E. Main Street, to Todd/Logan Street 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

300 Sower Building, 300 Sower Blvd., to Todd/Logan Street: Once Cabinet for Health and Family Services building lot is full, additional parking and shuttle service will be available here until 5:30 p.m.

For a complete list of street closures, public parking areas, shuttle services and a map of the parade, click here.

Comments

comments