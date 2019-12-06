Free Public Parking and Shuttle Service at Team Kentucky Inauguration Parade
Free Public Parking
Inaugural Breakfast Reception
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, 100 W. Broadway Street
• Mayo-Underwood building parking garage, 500 Mero Street.
• Transportation Cabinet building parking garage, 200 Mero Street.
• Sullivan Square parking garage, 250 W. Main Street.
Worship Service
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 316 Ann Street
Parade and Swearing-In Ceremony
Capitol Avenue and Capitol steps, 700 Capitol Ave.
• Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS, also known as the Human Resource Building), 275 E. Main St. parking lot *shuttles available
Grand March
Capitol Rotunda, 700 Capitol Ave.
• State Capitol parking structure, enter at the bottom level at861 Old Lawrenceburg Road
*open after 5 p.m.
Inaugural Ball
Capitol Grounds, 700 Capitol Ave.
• State Capitol parking structure, enter at the bottom level at 861 Old Lawrenceburg Road
*open after 5 p.m
Free Shuttle Services
- Cabinet for Health and Family Services building, 275 E. Main Street, to Todd/Logan Street 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- 300 Sower Building, 300 Sower Blvd., to Todd/Logan Street: Once Cabinet for Health and Family Services building lot is full, additional parking and shuttle service will be available here until 5:30 p.m.
For a complete list of street closures, public parking areas, shuttle services and a map of the parade, click here.