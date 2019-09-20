Free Museum Entry on Saturday

As part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Muesum Day, several historical sites are offering free admission on Saturday, September 21st.

The national event is held every year with more than 1,500 museums, historical sites, and zoos participating.

Visitors must go to the Smithsonian Magazine’s website to get a free ticket.

Here are the museums offering free admission in the Tri-State:

Angel Mounds State Historic Site

New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art

New Harmony State Historic Site

Vincennes State Historic Sites

Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum

