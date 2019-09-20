EvansvilleIndianaKentuckyNewburgh
Free Museum Entry on Saturday
As part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Muesum Day, several historical sites are offering free admission on Saturday, September 21st.
The national event is held every year with more than 1,500 museums, historical sites, and zoos participating.
Visitors must go to the Smithsonian Magazine’s website to get a free ticket.
Here are the museums offering free admission in the Tri-State:
- Angel Mounds State Historic Site
- New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art
- New Harmony State Historic Site
- Vincennes State Historic Sites
- Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum