Free Movies on the Road to Victory

For a few brief, but glorious years, we had a large-scale film festival…but it fizzled out…

Good news, cinephiles!

The Victory International Film Festival is being born.

Let’s start with the free films the festival is hosting ahead of the big weekend in September.

June 26: On Her majesty’s Secret Service

July 24: Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

August 28: Ed Wood

All of the films will be screened at 6pm, EVPL Central.

And they’ve already gotten some great submissions for the Victory International Film Festival!

Free movies and then in September, the Victory International Film Festival!

Right now they’re looking for volunteers of all kinds, you can go here to sign up.

This will be a walking tour, so visitors to our city can see not only great films, but 5 downtown Evansville locations!

You can order tickets now, to make sure that you lock your day down.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

