Free Meals for Students During Coronavirus School Closures

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation

Spencer County School Corporation

Spencer County School Corporation and South Spencer Food Services will be providing free meals to all students during the school closure. Free “Grab and Go” meals will be available for anyone 18 years old and younger. Meal availability will begin on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through April 3, 2020, including Spring Break.

● Pick-up sites are Rockport Elementary and Luce Elementary.

● Pick-up will be curbside in back parking lots near kitchen entrances.

● Pick-up time will be 10:45 to 12:00

● Meals are free for all children 18 and younger.

● Breakfast for the next day will be passed out with lunch.

● Adult meals will not be available for purchase.

Comments

comments