Free Meal for First Responders at Logan’s Roadhouse on Sept. 11

A local restaurant chain will honor first responders with a free meal.

On September 11th, Logan’s Roadhouse throughout the area will invite all first responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, and Emergency Medical Technicians to a free meal at any location between 3PM to 6PM.

Guests with a first responder ID can get to enjoy an any entrée from the American Roadhouse Meals menu.

“Logan’s Roadhouse has always taken pride in serving the men and women that serve out country and local communities, ” said Logan’s Roadhouse President Tim Kaliher. “Inviting those who serve our communities in to kick back, relax, and enjoy a free meal is a small gesture on our part to recognize the tremendous dedication and sacrifice first responders make daily for our safety.”

Logan’s Roadhouse has two locations in Evansville and one location in Owensboro.

