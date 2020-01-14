Free Local Income Tax Prep for Low Income Families

The Legal Aid Society is offering free tax preparation assistance for individuals with low to moderate income through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

The firm offers free preparation and filing service to individuals and families with an annual income household income at or below $56,000.

Appointments are available at the Legal Aid Society on Monday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. from January 27 through Apr. 13 and are made on a first-come, first-serve basis. For scheduling and more information, call 812-435-5173.

The Legal Aid Society is a not-for-profit law firm funded by the City of Evansville, Vanderburgh County and United Way. Their office is located in Room 105 of the Civic Center Complex.

Here’s what you’ll need to bring to the appointment:

Driver’s License or Picture Identification Card

Social Security Card for each adult and child or ITIN /PIN # if you have been a victim of fraud in the past

/PIN # if you have been a victim of fraud in the past All Wage and Earnings Statements (W-2s, 1099, etc.)

List of Itemized Expenses for Self-Employed Individuals

Social Security Benefit Statements

Unemployment Statements

All Health Insurance Information for all family members

All Interest and/or Dividend Statements

Last Year’s State and Federal Tax Returns

Proof of Real Estate Taxes Paid and Personal Property Taxes Paid

Landlord’s Name & Address and the Total Amount Rent Paid

Child Care Provider’s Name/Address/ SSN /TIN# & Total Amount Paid

/TIN# & Total Amount Paid Proof of Educational Expenses, including student loan information

Comments

comments