Men and their kids will have the chance for a free haircut and wash this Saturday morning.

Dove Men+Care has announced that they will be taking over 18 Bishops Cuts/Color, including the one at 6401 East Lloyd Expressway on December 14th to provide the haircuts. They will be using their products with the haircuts and washes.

The event will start at 10AM and run as long as supplies last.

