Free Food Truck Fun!

The Tri State has gone crazy for food trucks, so last year Evansville Area Trucks threw a free festival, and this year they’re doing it again!

Last year’s free festival was so popular that some of the trucks ran out of food!

Truckin’ to the Music, a free food truck festival…which means you get in free, but you still have to pay for your food, is June 2nd on the West Franklin Street library lawn.





Choose your epic street meal from 20 local trucks, enjoy local music and craft beer, all while helping Chemo Buddies.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

