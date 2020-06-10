Free Food Boxes Available in Evansville Throughout June

Thousands of free, fresh food boxes will be available throughout the month of June in Evansville, Indiana.

The Feed Evansville Task Force will distribute the food boxes, in partnership with the Evansville Rescue Mission, Gleaner Food Bank of Indiana, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for their “Farmers to Families Food Box” program, which is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

“As we continue to reopen our community, we recognize some residents are still facing extreme hardships,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “These food boxes will provide critical support to maintain our community’s food security.”

Each week, 1,500 Dairy Boxes and 1,500 Produce Boxes will be distributed to local nonprofits. The nonprofits will then hand out the boxes to clients and guests.

Here’s what’s inside each family-sized box:

Dairy Boxes

French Onion Dip

Sour cream

8oz. cream cheese

24oz. cottage cheese

(2) 14oz Chocolate milk

(2) 14oz Strawberry milk

(2) Gallon of 2% milk

Produce Boxes

Potatoes

Onions

Celery

Oranges

Apples

Carrots

“Feed Evansville is proud to be part of this wonderful program,” said task force organizer Lisa Vaughn. “I’m appreciative of all participating community partners who are helping ensure Evansville residents have fresh and nutritious food.”

On April 17, 2020, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the program as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program developed to help farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.

