FREE Entertaining (and Educational) Program for Kids Today

What better way to get kids excited about science — than with a hands on activity?

4C of Southern Indiana is hosting an event to do just that later today.

Joining me this morning to talk about their free Leap Into Science workshop was 4C’s Community Engagement Specialist — Ashley Hansen.





This seems like a really fun — learning activity… and a good way to encourage learning!

This is a nationwide program that integrates “open-ended science activities” with children’s books for children and families to learn together.

Let’s talk about what parents interested in bringing their children can look forward to.

This is starting at 9:30am today at Good Shepard Assembly of God on Burkhardt Road.

And of course — the best part — its free!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments