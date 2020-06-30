Free COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in Downtown Evansville

A free coronavirus testing site is coming to downtown Evansville for those that live and work in the Evansville region.

Operations at the new testing site will begin on Monday, July 6, at the C.K. Newsome Community Center, which is located at 100 Walnut St # 1, in Evansville, Indiana.

As of July 6, the testing site will be open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Registration is required. Those needing a test can register at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116.

The testing is free to all and no medical insurance is necessary. However, residents with existing insurance are asked to provide that information during the scheduling process.

In addition to local hospital testing, ISDH testing is available at:

CVS Pharmacy on Saint Joseph Avenue

Deaconess Clinic Lynch

The testing site comes as a collaboration between Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and the Indiana State Department of Health. It will be administered by OptumServe.

“This site will provide another option for our residents to have access to free testing, regardless of symptoms or exposure,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

“This partnership will allow our community to increase testing capacity without depleting local health resources,” said Deputy Mayor, Steve Schaefer, who also serves as Chair of the Reopen Evansville Task Force.

Find more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Evansville and across Indiana by visiting vanderburghhealth.org/covid-19 and coronavirus.in.gov.

