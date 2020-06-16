Free Coronavirus Testing Available in Several Kentucky Counties

In the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD)’s seven-county area, 667 (87%) of the 766 total confirmed cases have recovered to date – but the health department is still encouraging more Kentuckians to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

Starting on Tuesday and continuing throughout the week, GRDHD is offering free COVID-19 testing.

In McLean and Ohio Counties, free COVID-19 testing offered by GRDHD began on Tuesday, June 16.

As of Wednesday, testing sites in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster Counties will be open.

Testing at all sites will be free, but those interested in receiving a test must register on GRDHD’s website in order to schedule an appointment.

So far, 325,065 Kentuckians have been tested for coronavirus throughout the state, with 12,647 of those tests being positive.

