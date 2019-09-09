Fred’s in Indiana to Close as Business Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Oakland City Fred’s in Indiana is set to close after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company announced on Monday that the store chain plans to close all its stores over the next two months.

The company says it expects to continue filling prescriptions at its pharmacies while it pursues selling that segment of the business. Liquidation sales at all locations are beginning immediately.

Fred’s once operated more than 550 locations in the southeast U.S., though recent closures had brought that number down to less than 80.

The store is located at 1310 W Morton Street.

Comments

comments