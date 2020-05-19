Fraudulent Coronavirus-Related Schemes Circulate in the U.S.

More concerns over fraudulent COVID-19 related items are arising as authorities reveal thousands of fakes are circulating throughout the United States.

The fraudulent items span everything from fake COVID-19 testing kits and phony treatments, to counterfeit respiratory masks – just a few of the thousands of fake products customs and border patrol agents have seized across the country.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program is another target for fraud, with some restaurant owners who have few employees claiming to have dozens to qualify for the program.

“It’s vital that this money goes to the small businesses and hardworking Americans that need the money right now,” said Brian Miller, President Trump’s nominee for Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, a position established by Congress in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act to make sure public funds are not abused.

“We can’t afford to have it diverted to fraud, waste, and abuse,” Miller went on to say.

So far, agents for “Operation Stolen Promise” have seized more than $3.4 million in illicit proceeds.

Officials say they’ll continue to target anyone trying to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

