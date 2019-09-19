Fraternal Order of Police Discusses No Confidence Vote

The Evansville Fraternal Order of Police President D.J. Thompson says growing concerns about labor-management ultimately led to the no-confidence vote. He says they are concerned about the department’s manpower.

“Officers often can’t patrol in our neighborhood because there are too few of them to do anything other than respond to calls,” says Thompson.

He fears this is the reason why the average response time increased by more than 30 seconds after Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin was appointed. Although, Evansville Police say this is not the case.

“There are many factors that can impact a 31-second increase in our response times,” says Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum.

There were also equipment concerns including body cameras infringing on officer’s privacy and the number of police cruisers the department has.

The ballot asked a number of questions pertaining to Chief Bolin’s leadership and issues ranging from tax dollars spent, public safety, to the safety of EPD officers.

“I don’t think we have enough officers to keep our officers safe,” says Thompson.

256 officers cast their ballots Wednesday. 218 of those officers are actively working in the department. At least 70% of officers voted that Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin is unfit for the leadership position.

The Evansville Police Department dismissed those concerns and say they will continue to provide top-notch policing for the community. They say they even tried to work with the FOP.

“We agreed to meet with the FOP to discuss these labor-management issues,” says Sgt. Cullum. “Despite our intentions, the meeting never happened.”

Although Thompson says he didn’t feel like the FOP’s concerns were taken seriously when he spoke with Chief Bolin in the past and felt a no-confidence vote was necessary.

“I mean this isn’t something we wanted to do. The Chief just did not think that these were issues and that we had issues. It just came to the point that I felt like I was running into a wall,” says Thompson.

When Thompson was asked why the FOP decided to have the no-confidence vote at this time, he said it was because of emails sent by Chief Bolin.

Remember, despite the motion of no-confidence, the FOP cannot terminate Chief Bolin. Only the mayor has the power, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he has no intention to do that.

You can see exactly how police voted here.

