Franklin County Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Franklin County man is behind bars on child pornography charges.

Indiana State Police began investigating after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children.

The tip led to a search warrant being served to a home in the 10000 block of Stone Church Road in Laurel, Indiana on September 10th.

Authorities located and arrested Kyle Martin Lee Roy Monroe, 22, on five counts of possession of child pornography.

Monroe was transported to the Franklin County Jail.

