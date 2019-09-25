Francisco Woman Arrested for Throwing Kittens Out Vehicle Window

A Francisco woman has been arrested for animal cruelty. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jenica Brickey was driving on State Road 64 when she threw two kittens out her vehicle window.

The Sheriff’s Office says a witness provided Brickey’s license plate number and that’s how they were able to track her down.

One of the kittens was deceased when authorities found it, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies arrested Brickey Wednesday afternoon in Walmart. She was lodged into the Gibson County Jail on a $750 bond.

Brickey was charged with animal cruelty.

Comments

comments