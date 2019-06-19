Gibson CountyIndiana
FRA Accepting Public Comments on Blocked Train Crossings
People who’ve been inconvenienced by a train blocking a railroad crossing can now have their voices heard.
The Federal Railroad Administration announced Wednesday that public comments regard blocked railroad crossing is being accepted.
The FRA says this is an ongoing issue and that there’s currently nothing to be done about it.
You can attach documents, pictures, and some other files to your comments.