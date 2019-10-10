Fowler Police Report Possible Mountain Lion Sightings

Mountain lion sightings are being reported in Fowler, Indiana. The Fowler Police Department said in a Facebook post they were notified Wednesday evening, about 6:45, of a possible sighting in the downtown area near the 1100 block of East Main Street.

Officers say to use extreme caution and to not leave children or animals unattended outdoors. Anyone who spots the reported mountain lion is advised to call 911, don’t approach it.

It is unclear how the mountain lion got to Fowler.

The picture used above is a generic photo courtesy of WLFI

Comments

comments