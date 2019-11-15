Fourth Vaping-Related Death Confirmed in Indiana

Indiana announced a fourth death from vaping-related lung injuries Thursday. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control says as of November 5 every state except Alaska has had a case of vaping related illness.

According to the CDC, Vitamin E acetate could be the cause for many of the e-cigarette related lung injuries. Doctors across Indiana say many of their patients have used the additive in illegal THC cartridges.

Also noting, Vitamin E acetate isn’t harmful when ingested as a supplement or on skin. It’s when the acetate is inhaled that problems occur.

Chris Meyers said, “Vitamin E acetate is a thickening agent that’s used to thicken the THC, so it doesn’t run out of the cartomizer or the tank.”

Last week, the agency announced a potential breakthrough in the outbreak. Investigators found the chemical Vitamin E acetate in the lung fluid of nearly 30 patients. But the CDC said it is still continuing to test for a wide range of chemicals.

