Fourth Coronavirus Case in Indiana Confirmed in Kendallville Hospital Patient

The fourth case of coronavirus in Indiana has been confirmed in a patient at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.

According to the Noble County Health Department, a patient at Parkview Noble Hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff told WFFT-TV that a patient showed up at the Parkview Noble ER Sunday.

Hospital officials sent a specimen to the Indiana State Department of Health which ran a test and confirmed a “presumptive positive” result Sunday night, Gaff said.

“A presumptive positive is considered a positive result and we will continue to treat the patient,” Gaff said.

Gaff, who declined to confirm the gender or age of the patient for their privacy, said the most likely scenario is the person contracted it while traveling to Florida, “which is not known to be a hotbed of Coronavirus until now.”

“The patient is unlikely to have contracted the virus locally but is in isolation to try to prevent the spread of the virus.”

