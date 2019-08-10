Fourth Annual HOLA Festival Returns to Evansville

One of the Tri-states largest cultural festivals is kicking off. The fourth annual HOLA festival was held at bosse field saturday.

Thousands of people came out to enjoy more than 30 international food vendors.

The event is hosted by HOLA evansville–a non-profit formed to help the growing latino community.

Organizers say the event is a time for family fun–but this year they had extra security on hand – in light of recent mass killings in the United States.

“We want to make sure this is a family friendly event, we have a lot of children running around here, we have specific areas for children just for that and it is really important to us to make sure everyone is safe,” Board Member Bianca Garcia said.

The festival is expected to be bigger than ever next year with event organizers hoping to expand to a newer venue.

