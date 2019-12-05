The fourth annual “Bright Lights 5k” for Easterseals Rehabilitation Center kicked off Wednesday night at Garvin Park under the lighted arches.

Runners who finished in the top two of their age bracket received awards for their efforts, while those who walked the course in an hour or less were eligible to be selected to receive prizes at random.

People of all skill levels got to enjoy the course and weather, with many participants commenting on how great it felt great to enjoy the lights while supporting such a great cause.

Each participant donated at least $5 to the cause, though at this time it is still unclear how much money was raised overall.

