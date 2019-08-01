Four-Year-Old Inspires Others Through Painting

One Tri-State girl is inspiring her community through her love of painting.

Minh Best was born without arms, but that’s not stopping her from making a difference.

“Green down here and I want a sky up there,” says Minh Best, painter. “Pink and purple are my favorite.”

Best is a four-year-old Owensboro native with a passion for painting and she does it all with her feet.

Her favorite thing to paint-

“Flowers,” says Best.

Minh’s parents adopted her nearly three years ago from Vietnam.

She was born without arms, but she can do anything other children can do.

“We would need a whole other house just for her paintings,” says Sarah Best, Minh’s mother.

During the month of August, Minh will be going around the Tri-State live painting and displaying her artwork all in an effort to raise money for something very special to her.

“I paint for Camp No Limits,” says Best.

Minh’s parents wanted her to be around other kids with limb differences, but the camps are expensive, so Sarah decided to fundraise through Minh’s passion.

“We really just wanted to raise awareness just to show them she is able, she can do things, and she enjoys doing things that kids her age enjoy doing,” says Best. “And we’re really encouraged with her spunk and personality and wanting to talk to people and how proud she is of her paintings when she’s done with them.”

And at a young age, Minh is inspiring many in the Tri-State and beyond showing anything is possible.

“People from all over the world have reached out and have been like ‘I just had a child who was born without both of their arms’ and I thought ‘that’s it they’re never going to do anything for the rest of their life’ and your child has showed me that by the age of four they can do anything I didn’t think my child could do at this age.”

Minh will be at pop-ups throughout the month.

If you’re interested in buying one of her paintings, visit their Facebook or Instagram page at Meeting Minh.

Comments

comments