Four Victims Found Inside Vehicle in Franklin County; Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating what lead to the death of four individuals that were found inside a vehicle in Franklin County.

Friday morning, officers received a call from a witness who reported seeing headlights off the roadway and hearing calls for help coming from an area near the intersection of Sanes Creek and Tee Hill roads.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bridge over Sanes Creek had been partially washed away.

Further investigation led to the discovery of two vehicles and the four deceased victims. Officers believe two individuals are still missing. The search for the victims is underway.

The identity of the individuals will be released pending family notification.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments