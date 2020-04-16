Four Total Deaths in Warrick County as Indiana Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 477

Indiana Coronavirus Summary

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on April 16 announced that 611 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

In total, ISDH reports 9,542 cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

Overall, 477 Hoosiers have died to date.

To date, 51,115 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 48,396 on Wednesday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Thursday, April 16, there are now:

71 total cases in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 1,005 total tested

51 total cases in Warrick County – 4 total deaths – 138 total tested

24 total cases in Daviess County – 1 total death – 152 total tested

16 total cases in Knox County – 135 total tested

14 total cases in Dubois County – 121 total tested

6 total cases in Posey County – 15 total tested

4 total cases in Perry County – 71 total tested

4 total cases in Gibson County – 34 total tested

4 total case in Spencer County – 34 total tested

1 total case in Pike County – 26 total tested

Local numbers are subject to change as county health departments provide additional information.

Indiana Coronavirus Case Demographics

As of Thursday, April 16, ISDH reports a total of 9,542 cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 113. Marion County accounts for 3,320 of Indiana’s coronavirus cases, and 164 of Indiana’s coronavirus deaths.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (44), Elkhart (19), Floyd (10), Hamilton (15), Hendricks (18), Johnson (11), LaPorte (70), Lake (106), Porter (14) and St. Joseph (35). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Indiana Coronavirus Death Demographics

ISDH reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

A total of 477 Hoosiers have died to date.

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

