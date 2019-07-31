Four Suspects Identified in Verizon Store Robbery

Four individuals have been identified in connection with the Verizon robbery in Mt. Carmel.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jaylen Davis, 20-year-old Dionjahnae Cannon, and 18-year-old Anthony Suber Tuesday. Latrell Coe, 18, was identified as the male subject who fled from authorities after the suspect vehicle crashed just inside of Crawford County. Coe was located Tuesday by Crawford Co. authorities.

Davis has been charged with one count of armed robbery, while Cannon and Suber were both charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Coe is currently in Crawford County Jail on an unrelated charge. He is expected to have formal charges filed against him in Wabash County.

All four subjects are from the Indianapolis area.

This case is still open and under investigation.

The Mt. Carmel Police are still processing the suspect vehicle and obtaining statements from witnesses. Police did find two handguns that they believe were used during the robbery.

—————————————-

Previous story:

One Suspect Remains on the Loose After Armed Robbery in Mt. Carmel

Comments

comments