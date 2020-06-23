Four New Vanderburgh Co. Coronavirus Cases as Indiana Totals Rise

On Tuesday, 331 more cases of coronavirus were confirmed throughout the Hoosier State, bringing the state’s total number of diagnosed cases to 42,871.

The Indiana State Department of Health also announced 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, which brought the total number of coronavirus deaths in Indiana to 2,377.

Four new cases were reported in Vanderburgh County on Tuesday, June 23, in addition to new local cases in several other Indiana counties:

347 total cases in Vanderburgh County – 6 total deaths

– 6 total deaths 251 total cases in Dubois County – 6 total deaths

– 6 total deaths 182 total cases in Warrick County – 29 deaths

– 29 deaths 132 total cases in Daviess County – 16 deaths

– 16 deaths 109 total cases in Perry County – 4 deaths

– 4 deaths 47 total cases in Knox County

27 total cases in Gibson County – 2 total deaths

– 2 total deaths 26 total cases in Posey County

25 total case in Spencer County – 1 total death

To date, 426,376 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 418,916 since Monday – meaning 10.1% of Indiana residents whose tests have been reported have tested positive for the virus.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

