Four New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Daviess County, Kentucky

Four new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Daviess County, Kentucky, on Wednesday, July 8.

Other local Kentucky counties with new positive cases of COVID-19 were Hancock County, which had one new positive case on Wednesday, and Henderson County, which had two new positive cases.

These numbers are reported by the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD), which reports COVID-19 data for the seven Kentucky counties within its district.

Here’s a summary of all cases within the seven-county GRDHD district.

GRDHD’s case summary shows 982 total positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the seven counties in the district.

Currently, nine people within the seven-county district are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 982 confirmed cases in the district, 103 (10%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 865 (88%).

Statewide in Kentucky, there are currently 17,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 602 total COVID-19 deaths.

