Four New Firefighters Set to Join EFD

It’s graduation season but there were no caps and gowns at one ceremony in the tri-state Friday night. The Evansville Fire Department recruits officially become firefighters at the American Red Cross Headquarters.

The four EFD recruits of Class #59-19 are officially firefighters after 480 hours of training.

“They are the next generation of firefighters for the Evansville fire department,” said Evansville fire chief Mike Connelly.

They’ve spent the last 16 weeks in training starting with EMT Training, then 11 weeks of fire training. All that hard work paid off as the new graduates received their badges.

“It takes a special person to commit to risk your life to save another,” said Evansville Connelly. “That’s the consideration every time they make a run. A response to somebody’s call for help may put their own lives in danger so it takes a special kind of person to answer that call.”

That’s why distinguished recruit Darrell Dodson wanted to become a firefighter.

“Everyday when somebody’s at their worst, we’re there trying to help them so we do everything we can,” said Dodson.

For new firefighter Jonathon Kuester, it’s in his blood

“I’ve been around it all my life,” said Kuester. “It’s kind of a family tradition for me.

“My dad’s been around it my entire life and my great grandpa was around it for a long time, and I’m just happy to serve my city.”

Spending all that time together not only prepares them to keep people safe, but to have each other’s backs.

They’re a part of more than just the Evansville Fire Department, they’re a part of a family.

“When we are side by side with our brothers facing ultra hazardous dangerous situations, and we cover each other’s back, that builds a bond that is stronger than no other,” said Connelly.

