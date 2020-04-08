CoronavirusKentucky
Four New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Health Department announced Wednesday four additional cases of COVID-19.
That brings the case total in Muhlenberg Co. to 33.
The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.
Additional details about the individuals will not be released due to medical privacy laws.