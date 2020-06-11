Four New Cases of Coronavirus Identified in Henderson County, Kentucky

Four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Henderson County, Kentucky, by the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) on Thursday.

In addition to the four new cases reported in Henderson County, GRDHD reported two new cases in Ohio County, and one new case in Hancock County, totaling seven new cases within the department’s seven-county district on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the GRDHD district with Thursday’s increase is now 738.

Currently, no coronavirus patients in the seven-county district are hospitalized. Of the 738 confirmed cases in the district, 87 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 624 (85%).

As of Wednesday, June 10, the state of Kentucky had 11,883 total cases of coronavirus with 484 statewide deaths.

COVID-19 Summary Via GRDHD:

Additional Demographic Information:

Average age: 43

Age range: 7-months-old – 93-years-old

Male: 52.9%

Female: 47.1%

