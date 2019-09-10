Four Men Arrested in Connection With String of Burglaries

Four men from Indiana and Illinois are behind bars after a string of burglaries that crossed state lines.

Police say they believe these men are part of a large crime ring responsible for 25 burglaries in at least three states.

Best Buy surveillance video shows the suspects in action quickly removing electronics from display cases.

Officers caught up to the suspects on the highway after a short chase using a pit maneuver to stop there.

The suspects were from Illinois and Indiana with their ages ranging from 18 to 41.

Police say the accused burglars also broke into Ulta Beauty, Kohls, and Art’s Camera.

They are piecing together hundreds of hours of video to find others connected to the crime ring.

Currently, it’s still an ongoing investigation and they expect charges to be filed this week.

The names of the four individuals have yet to be released at this time.

