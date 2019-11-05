Four Injured in Single Vehicle Crash

Four people are injured after a car left the road and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the 9800 block of Baumgart Road.

The road will be closed for the next 20 to 30 minutes.

