Four Indy Teens Charged With Murder Following Quadruple Homicide

Four Indianapolis teens were charged with murder on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting that left three young men and one young woman dead in an apartment shooting earlier this month.

Three of the suspects are 19-years-old, while the fourth is just 17-years-old. All four face multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for their alleged actions in the Indianapolis shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Cameron Banks, 19; Lesean Watkins, 19; Rodreice Anderson, 19, and Desmond Banks, 17, were scheduled for initial hearings Thursday afternoon.

Desmond Banks, Cameron’s 17-year-old younger brother, has been charged as an adult, Marion County prosecutors said.

The victims of the shooting have been identified as Jalen Roberts, 19; Marcel Wills, 20; Braxton Ford, 21, and Kimari Hunt, 21. It is the city’s first quadruple homicide since 2015, Fox News reported.

“While nothing can bring back the four young people whose lives were cut much too short by senseless violence, these charges serve as a meaningful step toward delivering justice to the impacted families,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, who had recently spoke of new strategies that aim to keep violent offenders and illegal guns off the streets, said in a statement.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears emphasized the importance of community tips in solving the case.

A witness noticed a shattered apartment patio door at the scene of the crime and thought it had possibly been shot out. The witness called the police and told them “subjects” were seen fleeing the scene. The caller provided a vehicle description and investigators identified the vehicle on surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

“I want to applaud the quick action and thoughtful investigatory work of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department [IMPD], as well as the cooperation and collaboration of community members,” Mayor Hogsett said.

Officers located the bodies of the four victims inside of the ransacked apartment where the shooting/robbery occurred. Drawers had been pulled from dressers, and an empty safe with a key still inside was found in the closet.

According to court documents, Anderson admitted to driving the getaway vehicle that night – an admission that came after Anderson initially denied any involvement.

Anderson told police he picked up “Dez, Sean, and Cameron,” and said the teens discussed committing a robbery that night. They contacted someone inside the home to buy marijuana and decided Anderson would be the getaway driver. He said that all three suspects who entered the apartment were armed.

Anderson said he heard “a lot of gunshots” before the other suspects ran back to the car, carrying duffel bags and other stolen items.

“It breaks your heart to see four young people who lost their lives over essentially nothing. And on the other side of the table you have individuals who are now charged with multiple counts of murder,” Prosecutor Mears said. “If they are convicted, we’re not talking about decades. We’re talking centuries.”

