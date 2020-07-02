Four EVPL Locations Set to Reopen to Public on July 6

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is continuing its phased reopening plan by opening four of its locations and a computer lab on Monday, July 6.

These EVPL locations will reopen to the public on July 6:

EVPL McCollough

EVPL North Park

EVPL Oaklyn

EVPL Red Ban

Those locations will operate Monday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

At EVPL Central on July 6, the Browning Rooms will reopen as a computer lab. The public will be limited to the Browning Rooms and Browning Room Hallway at EVPL Central. The Browning Rooms computer lab will also operate Monday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

EVPL To Go, the library’s contactless curbside pickup service, will still be available at all eight EVPL locations. EVPL To Go hours for all eight library

locations will be 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Some changes will be in place as EVPL locations reopen.

EVPL buildings and procedures have been modified to minimize the risk of potential exposure. Meeting rooms and study rooms are closed to the community and staff. Plexiglass has been placed in high-traffic areas, including circulation and information desks.

Distancing reminders have also been placed throughout library locations, and furniture has been rearranged. Additionally, computer stations have been shifted to ensure social distancing and will be regularly disinfected.

Here’s What to Expect at Your Next EVPL Visit:

All library users are encouraged to wear a face cover. Masks will be available for library users.

Library users experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms are asked to not enter EVPL premises.

Social distancing should be maintained.

All printing must be picked up at the service desk.

Toys, games, and puzzles will not be available.

Multi-use print publications, including newspapers and magazines, will not be available at this time.

Water fountains have been disabled. However, bottle-filling stations are being installed at all EVPL locations.

Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available, and buildings will be routinely cleaned by EVPL staff.

Materials must be returned to exterior drop boxes and will be quarantined for 72 hours before proper cleaning.

EVPL says it will continue to monitor and navigate circumstances surrounding the pandemic and that new decisions will be made as the latest science-based information is released.

More information on the library’s reopening process can be found at evpl.org.

