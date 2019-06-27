Four Dead After Crash in Daviess County

We’re following breaking news out of Daviess County, Indiana.

Authorities are investigating after a crash claimed the lives of four people Thursday night. It happened at the intersection of of HWY 57 and 358 just southwest of Elnora.

The sheriff says the driver of one car failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle. Two adults and two children in the same care were killed. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.

