Four Dead After Crash in Webster County

Four people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Webster County.

Just after 9 AM Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police received a call of the accident in Webster County concerning a two-vehicle crash around the 5000 block of State Route 109 N in Wheatcroft, KY.

Killed in the accident was Eduardo Lopez, 23, Jorge Chavez, Miguel Brico and Christina Chevez, all from Madisonville. The ages of the three passengers are currently unknown.

According to the preliminary investigation report, Lopez was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix when he hydroplaned into the southbound lane of traffic and collided with a 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by Charles Barron, 54, of Marion, KY.

Charles Barron and his wife Linda Barron were transported to Baptist Health Emergency Room in Madisonville with non-life-threatening injuries.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster County Coroner’s office.

Sturgis, KY mayor Doug Rodgers posted on the city’s Facebook page that Fiesta Acapulco Mexican would close early on Saturday due to the deaths of the four as all were employees of the restaurant.

The Kentucky State Police continues to investigate the accident.

