KentuckyOwensboro

Four-Day ‘ROMP’ Music Festival to Be Held in Owensboro, Ky

Adam Kight 4 hours ago
Less than a minute
Photo: rompfest.com

On Wednesday, June 24, through Saturday, June 27, the ROMP Festival will take place at Yellow Creek Park, located in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Produced by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the four-day music festival celebrates bluegrass and roots music, local artists, and healthy, farm-to-table food vendors.

A Public Radio broadcast of “Live from Here with Chris Thile”, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Devil Makes Three, and Sam Bush lead the latest additions to the 2020 lineup.

ROMP Festival 2020 lineup (Photo / rompfest.com/lineup-1

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Four-day tickets are available for $165, and VIP tickets are $415 and include catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms, and prime stage views. All ticket prices will increase on Tuesday, February 18th.

Children 12 & under are free. Onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available.

You can find tickets, merchandise, information and more on the ROMP Festival website found here.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close