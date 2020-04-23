Four More Coronavirus Deaths in Daviess Co, Indiana; New Positive Cases

Indiana’s Daviess County Health Department (DCHP) on Thursday, April 23, reported four additional COVID-19 deaths within the county.

DCHP on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. released a statement, which said:

The Daviess County Health Department announces as of the time of this release, a total of eleven (11) deaths and a total of 40 confirmed positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Daviess County.

According to DCHP, the county’s newly positive patients have been placed in quarantine.

DCHP also said no additional information about the patients or deaths will be released due to privacy laws.

The last update provided by DCHP was issued on April 20 and listed a total of seven deaths and 38 confirmed positive cases of novel coronavirus in the county.

