Four Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Posey County

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Posey County remains at four as of March 31.

The Posey County Health Department told 44News that the fourth case reported Monday morning, was actually a Vanderburgh Co. resident.

However, they did have another case confirmed in the county Thursday afternoon. This means the total of COVID-19 cases still stands at four.

PCHD posted via Facebook clarifying the confusion.

Stay 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments