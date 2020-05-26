Four Children Treated for Coronavirus-Related Illness in Indianapolis

The number of children being treated for a mysterious illness linked to COVID-19 by health experts is growing in Indiana.

Four young Hoosiers are now being treated in Indianapolis for the illness, called “Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome,” or MIS-C.

MIS-C is a condition where different organs can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials do not yet know the exact cause of the illness, but under the diagnosing guidelines put out by the CDC, children must have had COVID-19 or must have tested for coronavirus antibodies to be diagnosed with the syndrome, with no other reasonable or probable diagnoses.

MIS-C shows similarities to the rare Kawasaki Disease, but according to Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician Dr. James Wood, Kawasaki Disease diagnoses are typically more spread out throughout the year, not in big clusters of several kids at a time.

“In general, we will see Kawasaki Disease throughout the year – usually not though in big clusters of four or five kids at a time,” said Dr. Wood. “Every now and again that does happen, but in general, it’s a couple every week or so.”

What to Do if You Think Your Child Is Sick With MIS-C, via CDC

Contact your child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic right away if your child is showing symptoms of MIS-C:

Fever

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Feeling extra tired

Be aware that not all children will have all the same symptoms.

