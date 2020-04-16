CoronavirusIndiana

Four Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Spencer County

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

The Spencer County Health Department reported Thursday three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to four in the county.  At this time there are no confirmed deaths.

The Spencer Co. Health Department advises residents to continue following guidelines listed below:

  • Stay home, except for essential work or tasks
  • Do not go out if you are ill, except for necessary medical care
  • Wear a cloth facemask when out in public, especially when around other people
  • Stay 6 feet apart from others whenever possible
  • Wash hands frequently with warm soap and water for 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers

