CoronavirusIndiana
Four Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Spencer County
The Spencer County Health Department reported Thursday three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to four in the county. At this time there are no confirmed deaths.
The Spencer Co. Health Department advises residents to continue following guidelines listed below:
- Stay home, except for essential work or tasks
- Do not go out if you are ill, except for necessary medical care
- Wear a cloth facemask when out in public, especially when around other people
- Stay 6 feet apart from others whenever possible
- Wash hands frequently with warm soap and water for 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers
