Four Arrested in Large Scale Drug Trafficking Investigation

A large scale drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of four individuals.

In spring 2019, Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement began investigating a large scale drug trafficking ring involving the manufacturing and distribution of synthetic cannabinoids.

On Thursday, detectives arrested 29-year-old James Gibson, 36-year-old Josh Betar, 24-year-old Zach Massey, and 36-year-old Kenneth Vannoy. Gibson and Betar were the primary suspects in the investigation.

Through investigation, detectives learned Gibson was using Betar to distribute synthetic cannabinoids to numerous individuals including Massey and Vannoy. A search warrant was executed at Gibson’s residence in Madisonville, KY.

Detectives seized 820 grams of suspected synthetic powder/chemical, digital scales, a large sum of U.S. currency, 13 firearms, 1 stolen handgun, and suspected drug ledgers. Additionally, detectives seized Betar’s vehicle, Gibson’s vehicle, and Massey’s vehicle.

All four suspects were lodged in the Hopkins County Jail and face the following charges:

Gibson:

Three counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs

Engaging in organized crime

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)

Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified)

Betar:

Three counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs

Engaging in organized crime

Massey:

Three counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs

Engaging in organized crime

Vannoy:

Engaging in organized crime

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrest are expected.

Detectives were assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Madisonville Police Department, and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

