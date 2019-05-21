Four Arrested on Drug Charges in Madisonville

After receiving numerous complaints of suspected drug activity over a two-month period, the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Tuesday evening resulting in several arrests.

At 1:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, police arrested four people at the 400 block of Madison Ave. The arrests come courtesy of tips from confidential sources, citizen complaints and anonymous crime stopper tips.

40-year old Billy Messamore, 28-year old Derek Jarboe, 36-year old Brian Bourland and 47-year old Nicola Clary were arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in controlled substances, possession of controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Messamore and Bourland are currently out on bond in Hopkins County for felony drug charges. Jarboe had an active full extradition warrant out of Indiana for felony gun offenses and was out on bond in Hopkins County for convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to the police report, confidential sources informed detectives that Messamore has been selling crystal methamphetamine out of the Madison Ave. location at all times of the day and night.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers located more than two grams of suspected meth that was packaged in multiple baggies. Officers also found a bag of cocaine, a bag of suspected synthetic cannabinoids, digital scales and other assorted drug paraphernalia.

Comments

comments