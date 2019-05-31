Foul Ball Hits Girl; Raises Concerns About Safety Netting at Ballparks

Protective netting at ballparks is once again under scrutiny after a young girl was hit by a foul ball at a Wednesday night game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

The four-year-old took a line drive during the fourth inning causing the entire stadium to fall silent.

It’s an incident that is leaving many ballparks across the country including the Tri-State looking into safety netting.

“We probably do not have everything like the major leagues do as far as netting and safety features, but we like any stadium, a foul ball, even at a little league game, can get a stand,” says Mike Uebelhor, Dubois County Baseball Managing Partner.

For avid baseball goers at League Stadium, they’ve seen their fair share of dangerous incidents from foul balls hitting fans to flying bats.

“Parents have to be very on guard for foul balls like that especially when you have little kids and depending on their age is how much more caution you’re going to have to use,” says Wayne Porter, baseball game attendee. “And sometimes foul balls come over here and they’re at a very high rate of speed so you’ve gotta have a plan of action for what you’re going to do.”

In 2018, all 30 MLB teams extended protective netting from the ends of both dugouts. While serious injuries at the ball park are rare, they do happen.

League stadium does not have protective netting all around, but they do have safety measures in place.

“We do not allow our players in the dugout during the ball game to go outside the dugout, sign autographs, or mingle with the fans because we don’t want kids to be drawn to the players while there is action on the field,” says Uebelhor.

44News reached out to the Parks and Recreation Department who say for now they don’t intend on adding any more netting to League Stadium.

About 1700 fans are injured by foul balls each year according to a 2014 study–the most recent numbers before teams extended netting.

