Fort Campbell Soldiers Deployed to Aid in Coronavirus Relief Effort

More Fort Campbell Soldiers have been deployed to aid in the ongoing coronavirus relief effort.

On Tuesday, the 101st Airborne Division deployed Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade from Fort Campbell to New Jersey.

According to the 101st Airborne Divison, the soldiers are part of the brigade’s forward assessment sustainment team and will assist with coordinating and supporting Army logistical efforts in the region.

“I am incredibly proud of our sustainment Soldiers from the Lifeliner brigade, and I know they are going to have a big impact to our nation’s response against COVID,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Sustainment is absolutely critical to ensure front line medical personnel are well supplied and able to continue their vital work.”

Fort Campbell has already deployed around 300 Soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center, who have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station since March 26.

