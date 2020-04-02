Fort Campbell Soldier Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case of the virus in a service member at the base.

According to a press release from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Office of Public Affairs, the individual is currently isolated at their off-post residence. The individual has shown symptoms of the virus but has not required hospitalization.

The specific unit to which the Soldier is assigned will remain undisclosed in accordance with Department of Defense guidance, the press release said.

Health professionals and leaders are coordinating closely with civilian authorities in the surrounding area to determine any potential risk of off-base exposure.

Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital health professionals ensured the individual was medically cared for and immediately began conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed. If any individuals are determined to be at risk, they will be directly notified.

Comments

comments