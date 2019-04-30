Fort Campbell Soldier Killed in Syria

People in Kentucky are mourning the loss of a soldier. 28-year-old Pvt. Michael Thomason was first stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky and is the second soldier stationed from Fort Campbell to die overseas within the last week.

“It seemed like he cared more about the way other people felt than himself,” says Scott Richey, Thomason’s barber.

A soldier gone too soon.

“We’re all out here giving our thoughts and prayers to make sure that Private First Class Thomason will not be forgotten,” says Pvt. Christian Walsh, Ft. Campbell soldier.

According to the Department of Defense, Thomason who was from Lincoln Park, Michigan died just days ago in Syria of wounds from a non-combat-related incident.

“He was always protective over his family,” says Amber Martinez, Thomason’s sister.

Martinez says she last spoke with her older brother Saturday not knowing it would be the last.

“He was just asking how I was doing, how my kids were, how my parents were,” says Martinez. “Just asking how everyone was and how he can’t wait to be home in September.”

Enlisting in 2017, he was an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, and 101st Airborne Division.

“A lot of people are in bad moods when they come in because they work them so hard over there and you could never tell he was in any sort of mood except a good one,” says Richey.

“I think it’s a very hard thing you know to have a brother that is lost,” says Walsh. “We all feel it. The waves definitely need go through all our minds.”

A hero who will not be forgotten.

“He wanted to help people that couldn’t help themselves and that’s why he joined it,” says Martinez.

Fort Campbell officials say the incident is still under investigation.

A vigil was held in Michigan where Thomason is originally from. Meanwhile in Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin will be directing flags at state facilities to be lowered half-staff until the day of his funeral.

